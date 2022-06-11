DATCP accepting bids for counties to host future Alice in Dairyland events

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) has announced that it will be accepting bids from various counties to be the host of Alice in Dairyland from 2024-2027.

A different county hosts a series of events leading up to the selection of the year’s Alice in Dairyland each year. It serves as a good opportunity for local businesses and promoters to bring in visitors and media from all over the state, according to DATCP.

The planning process includes having the current Alice in Dairyland attend monthly events in different counties so she can learn about the differences in agriculture there as opposed to other places. Then, in Mid-March, the county which is hosting will announce the top candidates for the next winner.

The final step of the selection processes consists of a three-day finals event which includes agribusiness tours, media interviews, an impromptu question and answer session, individual interviews, and candidate presentations, DATCP explained.

Dane County hosted the event last year, Walworth County is set to host this year.

Jill Ann Makovec, chair for the 7th Alice in Dairyland Steering Committee, said that it was an incredible experience to host the event last year.

“Our committee not only helped others learn more about the Alice in Dairyland position and its legacy, but also they brought attention to the diversity and importance of agriculture throughout the county and state,” said Makovec.

The request for proposals is available on DATCP’s website and proposals are due by August 15, 2022.

