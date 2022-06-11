Madison Children’s Museum hosts SummerPalooza

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Children’s Museum is all set to host SummerPalooza this Saturday.

The museum’s celebration of childhood, imagination, and summer fun is finally back after a short hiatus last year due to COVID-19.

SummerPalooza includes free admission to the museum all day, circus arts try-it stations, a parade around the Capitol Square at 12:30 p.m. and live musical performances up until the parade.

Musical performances include Magic Morgan & Liliana, Angela Puerta & Friends, Zhong Yi Kung Fu Association Lion Dance, Black Star Drum Line, and Forward! Marching Band, according to Madison Children’s Museum. These performances will start at 9:30 a.m.

The parade around the Capitol Square will feature all of these performers in addition to the Handphibians and Head Over Wheels Circus Performers, according to Madison Children’s Museum.

From 1-3 p.m. kids can test their skills on Wild Rumpus Try-It Circus in Madison Children’s Museum’s Wonderground.

The event is free and open to the public. Learn more about the event on Madison Children’s Museum’s website.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.