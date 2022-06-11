Advertisement

Madison Children’s Museum hosts SummerPalooza

Madison Children’s Museum
By Brandon Landsberg
Published: Jun. 11, 2022 at 9:53 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Children’s Museum is all set to host SummerPalooza this Saturday.

The museum’s celebration of childhood, imagination, and summer fun is finally back after a short hiatus last year due to COVID-19.

SummerPalooza includes free admission to the museum all day, circus arts try-it stations, a parade around the Capitol Square at 12:30 p.m. and live musical performances up until the parade.

Musical performances include Magic Morgan & Liliana, Angela Puerta & Friends, Zhong Yi Kung Fu Association Lion Dance, Black Star Drum Line, and Forward! Marching Band, according to Madison Children’s Museum. These performances will start at 9:30 a.m.

The parade around the Capitol Square will feature all of these performers in addition to the Handphibians and Head Over Wheels Circus Performers, according to Madison Children’s Museum.

From 1-3 p.m. kids can test their skills on Wild Rumpus Try-It Circus in Madison Children’s Museum’s Wonderground.

The event is free and open to the public. Learn more about the event on Madison Children’s Museum’s website.

