Madison church hosts gun surrender event, turns unwanted guns into garden tools

(WMTV)
By Shaina Nijhawan
Published: Jun. 11, 2022 at 4:11 PM CDT
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Unwanted guns were dismantled and made into garden tools Saturday in the Midvale Community Lutheran Church parking lot.

During the Church’s Gun to Gardens event, any member of the public was able to turn in their unwanted and unloaded guns.

Following six weeks of training, members of the Church’s congregation assisted during the event, removing firearms from vehicles, and transferring them to a chop saw station where they were then dismantled.

Member of the Midvale Community Church congregation and event organizer Jeff Wild said their community is holding the event because they are concerned with the high level of gun violence in America. According to the Church, the event also honors National Injury Prevention Month.

“We talk about the transformation of tools; we’re also thinking about the transformation of our own beings,” he said. “We know that the misuse of firearms, it’s more than a gun problem, it’s also a heart problem, and we recognize the need for a person’s ongoing transformation.”

The Midvale Community Church plans to host a second Guns to Gardens event in honor of the 10th Anniversary of the Sandy Hook Elementary School Shooting, according to Wild. The Gun to Gardens program is taking place in about 14 cities throughout the country.

