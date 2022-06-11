Man allegedly pulls gun on juvenile victim on Madison’s south side

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Juvenile allegedly had gun pulled on him Friday night while walking alone, around 10 p.m.

According to the MPD’s incident report, the victim was walking northbound on Cypress Way when a man in a white sedan drove up and allegedly tried to entice the boy with drugs and alcohol. When he refused, the man pointed a gun on him.

At this point, the victims family was able to pull up, causing the suspect to drive away.

The suspect is described as a skinny black male, 50-60 years old, balding, but with some short, white hair, wearing all black clothing, according to Madison Police Department. The car is described as a white sedan with dark tinted windows and shiny rims.

So far no arrests have been made at this time.

