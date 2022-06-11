Missing endangered person alert issued for 26 year old Waupaca resident

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Saturday morning, Waupaca County Sheriffs Office released a missing person alert for any information regarding Brandon Colligan, age 26.

According to the alert, he was last seen at a coffee shop in Stevens Point with a friend on Friday morning. He then promptly left the coffee shop to obtain an unknown item. The friend he was with said that he was acting strangely.

His car was later found abandoned in the Town of Royalton with his wallet and phone found to be left in the vehicle.

He is described as being a white male, 5′10″ in height, 160 lbs with blue eyes and brown hair. He was last seen wearing a white short sleeve dress shirt and blue shorts. He is known to travel to Milwaukee and to Madison according to Waupaca County Sheriffs Office.

If you have any information regarding this person, contact Waupaca County Sheriffs Office at 715-258-4466.

