MPD: Pedestrian injured after alleged hit-and-run on Madison’s east side

By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 9:02 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department is searching for a suspect who allegedly drove into a pedestrian and fled the scene Friday afternoon on the city’s east side.

Officers responded around 3:30 p.m. to the eastbound lane of Lien Road at Eagan Road, near East Towne Mall, for the alleged hit-and-run.

The suspect’s vehicle was described as either a gray or silver crossover SUV with an unknown license plate. It was last seen driving eastbound on Lien Road.

The victim received non-life-threatening injuries from the crash, the police department noted.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the driver should call MPD at 608-255-2345, or leave an anonymous tip for Madison Area Crimestoppers at 608-266-6014 or online.

