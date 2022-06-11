Peter Kraus Fitness opens third gym on Madison’s East Side

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Looking for a new gym?

Peter Kraus Fitness is opening their third location June 15 near the East Side of Madison at 2323 Crossroads Drive.

This new location features over 3,000 square feet pf multifunctional weight training equipment, as well as space for calisthenics. The facility will be open to its members 24/7. It also features either personal or small group training.

The gym will also eventually be home to Kraus’s boot camp style classes.

If you’re interested in joining the gym, visit their website to view membership rates. Their two other locations can be found at 1012 S Park St in Down Town Madison and 1826 Aurora St in Middleton.

