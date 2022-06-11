On the Road with Doogs and Friends at American Family Insurance Championship

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - As part of our “On the Road with Doogs and Friends” summer series, meteorologist Brian Doogs traveled to the American Family Insurance Championship on Friday.

The AmFam Championship kicked off Friday with over 80 tour golfers in the competition, so Meteorologist Brian Doogs decided to pay them a visit to see how events like this are bringing about a positive change in Madison’s tourism.

While there, Doogs caught up with Director of Communications and Public Affairs of Destination Madison, Rob Gard, who spoke on the effect this event is having on Madison.

“It means a lot, people come out and enjoy Madison and spend time in our town outside of the tournament and also enjoy this top notch golf,” said Gard.

This comes on the heels of a largely changing landscape in Madison of a positive boost in tourism.

“So we’ve seen lots of interest in people coming to Madison to experience this, we saw a couple weeks ago Brat fest was huge so we were expecting a big vibrant summer for Madison with visitors and for residents both,” Gard said.

It was also a great day for just sitting and watching some local golf heroes, like Steve Strickler, battle it out with plenty of other pros, including the legendary John Daly.

“The roars were enormous, everyone knows them, they love them and it attracts that local audience here, so it gives a real good Madison vibe for people who are visiting here an for the players who don’t know Madison that well,” said Gard.

Tickets are still available for Saturday and Sunday and are available for purchase on AmFam’s website.

Each Friday, First Alert Meteorologist Brian Doogs will travel to a new community to highlight a special summer event or festival. Next week, Doogs will showcase the American Family Insurance Championship and share how the golf tournament and related events benefit local charities. Join us for “On the Road with Doogs and Friends” Fridays on NBC15 News at 4, 5 and 6 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.