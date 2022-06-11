Advertisement

Small Rain Chances Sunday

Afternoon Sunshine Possible
Am Fam Forecast
By Brian Doogs
Published: Jun. 11, 2022 at 6:40 PM CDT
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -A backdoor cold front slides through the area this evening. This will keep some isolated showers and storms as we head into tonight. Overnight lows expected on either side of 60. Sunday will be a mainly dry day, but there is the chance of a pop up shower or storm with better chances of sun later in the day. Highs will be in the middle 70s as the cold front sags southward.

That cold front moves northward as a strong warm front Monday. This will bring a round of strong to severe storms. Early indications are around the midday hour, but this is subject to change as new data comes in. Highs will be around 80 degrees. While severe weather is possible, another issue will be the heat that follows this.

Tuesday is a First Alert Weather Day as highs are expected into the middle 90s with heat index values around 100 degrees. There will be mostly sunny skies which will increase heat related concerns. Wednesday will be another warm day with highs around 90, although storm chances will return late day. Scattered storm chances remain late week as temperatures are a few degrees on either side of 80.

