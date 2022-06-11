Summerfest offering free admission ticket for jars of peanut butter

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WMTV) - Don’t forget to grab some jars of peanut butter before heading out to Summerfest!

Summerfest, presented by American Family Insurance and Johnson Controls is once again granting free admission to festgoers on their opening day, June 23 as part of their Stomp Out Hunger Day. This special action day is now in its 15th year as part of the Milwaukee festival.

Anyone arriving from 12-3 p.m. on June 23 is being asked to donate a minimum of two jars of peanut butter to receive one free admission ticket. These admission tickets are valid for the day and time of the promotion only.

Food donations will be accepted at all three Summerfest gates.

The lineup during Summerfest at the Johnson Controls World Sound Stage this year features headliners such as the Dirty Dozen Brass Band, the BoDeans, Vertical Horizon, and more. Each night will end with a DJ session from DJDevast8, Djay Mando and DJ Shawna. A full list of the lineup can be found below. The shows will run throughout Summerfest, June 23-25, June 30-July 2, and July 7-9.

June 23 - Dirty Dozen Brass Band

June 24 - Vertical Horizon

June 25 - The Record Company

June 30 - The Wailers

July 1 - The New Pornographers

July 2 - BoDeans

July 7 - The Happy Fits

July 8 - Remi Wolf

July 9 - Guster

For more information and a full lineup of music artists, visit summerfest.com.

