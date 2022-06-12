Advertisement

23-year-old man found dead with chest wound on Madison’s East Side

(WSMV)
By Kylie Jacobs
Published: Jun. 12, 2022 at 12:58 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Police responded to a disturbance early Sunday morning on near Madison’s east side where they located a 23-year-old man down with a chest wound.

At approximately 5:30 a.m., MPD responded to the 5600 block of Black Onyx Drive where they discovered the critically injured man. The 23-year-old was transported by EMS to a local hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

Numerous MPD responded to the scene and a person of interest was identified and taken in custody. The Madison Police Violent Crimes Unit is actively investigating this incident. They say there is no continuing threat to the community.

Anyone with information related to this incident may call Madison Area Crimestoppers at 608-266-6014.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Madison police are on scene and have shut down D’Onofrio Drive to South High Point Road.
Driver arrested after deadly wreck on Madison’s west side
Dane County Sheriff's Office are investigating after a truck driver spotted a deceased person...
Dane Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating death of person found on side of road in Oregon
One dead, three injured after Waterloo UTV crash
State Patrol, June 8 2022
Wisconsin deputy kills person during traffic stop
Holly Marie Clouse went missing in 1981. The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children...
Missing baby found alive more than 40 years after parents found killed in woods

Latest News

Minnesota man cited alleged OWI offense with four children in vehicle
One dead following fire in downtown Madison apartment
Poynette wins D3 State Softball
Poynette brings home sixth softball title
Wisconsin Chapter of March for our Lives rally advocates for gun reform
March for our Lives Wisconsin Rally