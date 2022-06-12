23-year-old man found dead with chest wound on Madison’s East Side

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Police responded to a disturbance early Sunday morning on near Madison’s east side where they located a 23-year-old man down with a chest wound.

At approximately 5:30 a.m., MPD responded to the 5600 block of Black Onyx Drive where they discovered the critically injured man. The 23-year-old was transported by EMS to a local hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

Numerous MPD responded to the scene and a person of interest was identified and taken in custody. The Madison Police Violent Crimes Unit is actively investigating this incident. They say there is no continuing threat to the community.

Anyone with information related to this incident may call Madison Area Crimestoppers at 608-266-6014.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.