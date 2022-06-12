Alert Days: Strong storms Monday AM; Hot & Humid Tuesday

Key Takeaways

Sunday Morning fog dissipates by late-morning

Strong storms are possible along a warm front Monday morning/afternoon

Heat surges in on Tuesday - sending highs into the mid 90s. Heat index values may top 100°+

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The National Weather Service has issued a Dense Fog Advisory for much of southern Wisconsin thru 10 a.m. Visibility had dropped below 1 mile in many spots - especially south of Madison. Fog will dissipate as winds pick up later this morning. Although the day starts with some cloud cover, breaks are expected later Sunday afternoon. An easterly wind off Lake Michigan will keep temperatures in the upper 60s - mid 70s farther East. Highs are expected to climb into the upper 70s - lower 80s in the West.

Temp Conditions Precipitation 6 a.m. 60° ☁ Mostly Cloudy 0% 9 a.m. 63° ☁ Mostly Cloudy 0% 12 p.m. 68° ☁ Mostly Cloudy 0% 3 p.m. 74° ⛅Partly Cloudy 0% 6 p.m. 73° ⛅Partly Cloudy 0%

A warm front approaches from the south on Monday. Strong showers and storms are possible near this frontal boundary .The Storm Prediction Center (SPC) has placed much of SE Wisconsin in a Level 2 (Slight) risk of severe weather. Hail & gusty winds will be possible in the strongest storms. However, the exact placement of the storms and the speed of the warm front remain big question marks for tomorrow’s setup. Stay with NBC15 for the latest.

After the warm front passes, warm & humid air rolls into southern Wisconsin. Highs climb into the mid 90s. With dew points in the 70s, heat index values could top and exceed 100°F. Outdoor time on Tuesday should be limited.

Heat & humidity sticks around for Wednesday before a cold front brings showers/storms in the evening. Highs return to the lower 80s for the rest of the week.

