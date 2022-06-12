Advertisement

Alert Days: Strong storms Monday AM; Hot & Humid Tuesday

A few strong storms may develop along & ahead of a warm front on Monday. Heat index values could top 100° on Tuesday.
Strong/severe storms are possible on Monday; Hot & humid conditions are likely on Tuesday.
By Brendan Johnson
Published: Jun. 12, 2022 at 6:59 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Key Takeaways

  • Sunday Morning fog dissipates by late-morning
  • Strong storms are possible along a warm front Monday morning/afternoon
  • Heat surges in on Tuesday - sending highs into the mid 90s. Heat index values may top 100°+
Click Here for the WMTV Interactive Radar

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The National Weather Service has issued a Dense Fog Advisory for much of southern Wisconsin thru 10 a.m. Visibility had dropped below 1 mile in many spots - especially south of Madison. Fog will dissipate as winds pick up later this morning. Although the day starts with some cloud cover, breaks are expected later Sunday afternoon. An easterly wind off Lake Michigan will keep temperatures in the upper 60s - mid 70s farther East. Highs are expected to climb into the upper 70s - lower 80s in the West.

TempConditionsPrecipitation
6 a.m.60°☁ Mostly Cloudy0%
9 a.m.63°☁ Mostly Cloudy0%
12 p.m.68°☁ Mostly Cloudy0%
3 p.m.74°⛅Partly Cloudy0%
6 p.m.73°⛅Partly Cloudy0%

A warm front approaches from the south on Monday. Strong showers and storms are possible near this frontal boundary .The Storm Prediction Center (SPC) has placed much of SE Wisconsin in a Level 2 (Slight) risk of severe weather. Hail & gusty winds will be possible in the strongest storms. However, the exact placement of the storms and the speed of the warm front remain big question marks for tomorrow’s setup. Stay with NBC15 for the latest.

After the warm front passes, warm & humid air rolls into southern Wisconsin. Highs climb into the mid 90s. With dew points in the 70s, heat index values could top and exceed 100°F. Outdoor time on Tuesday should be limited.

Heat & humidity sticks around for Wednesday before a cold front brings showers/storms in the evening. Highs return to the lower 80s for the rest of the week.

