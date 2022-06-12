First Alert Days Ahead

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -FIRST ALERT DAY IN PLACE MONDAY, TUESDAY, AND WEDNESDAY...

Things are calm heading into Sunday night all ahead of what will be a very active first half of the week. Look for partly cloudy skies tonight with lows into the middle 50s. There could be some patchy fog with light easterly winds. Things will start to change early Monday as the first of three First Alert Days goes into place.

A decaying line of storms will cross the Mississippi late morning. This will likely intensify again as it moves through southern Wisconsin. This is when we will have the chance of storms becoming strong to severe. There remains some uncertainty on exactly how this will play out as storms will likely ride along and near a warm front. The exact placement of that is still being ironed out. If severe storms develop, all types of severe weather will be possible. Highs will be in the lower 80s. Storms will move out Monday night and the warm front will lift northward.

We will be in the warm sector Tuesday with mostly sunny skies and dangerously hot temperatures. This is also a First Alert Day for temperatures that will be in the middle 90s along with heat index values in excess of 100 degrees. Humidity levels will be high and winds light which will increase chances of heat related issues. Temperatures Tuesday night will only drop into the middle 70s keeping heat issues around.

The third First Alert Day will come Wednesday, and this is for a combination of heat and storms. We will likely climb to the lower 90s with heat index values pushing 100 around midday. A cold front moves in during the afternoon and evening with the potential of a line of strong and severe storms. Timing and placement will need to be ironed out over the next few days.

A much calmer pattern moves in for the second half of the week. A lingering shower Thursday will give way to mostly sunny skies through the upcoming weekend. Highs will be above normal and into the 80s.

