Advertisement

Juneau County remembers former Judge John Roemer in candlelit vigil

A large group of community members in Juneau County came together Saturday night to honor Judge John Roemer’s memory in a candlelit vigil.
By Kylie Jacobs and Marcus Aarsvold
Published: Jun. 11, 2022 at 10:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A large group of community members in Juneau County came together Saturday night to honor Judge John Roemer’s memory in a candlelit vigil.

The former Judge was killed last week in a critical incident. Members gathered together to discuss how much they missed the former judge.

Karen Hedblom, who runs the Juneau County Scanner page remembers crying when she initially heard the news.

“He meant so much to so many people in this town because of his caring personality,” she said. “[He] was one of the kindest, nicest, religious men that you’ve ever met.”

Hedblom also worked as a court reporter with Judge Roemer and said he always tried to make everyone feel comfortable when in the courtroom.

Vigil organizers say they hope the community can support one another to prevent any other violence.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Madison police are on scene and have shut down D’Onofrio Drive to South High Point Road.
Driver arrested after deadly wreck on Madison’s west side
Dane County Sheriff's Office are investigating after a truck driver spotted a deceased person...
Dane Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating death of person found on side of road in Oregon
One dead, three injured after Waterloo UTV crash
State Patrol, June 8 2022
Wisconsin deputy kills person during traffic stop
Holly Marie Clouse went missing in 1981. The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children...
Missing baby found alive more than 40 years after parents found killed in woods

Latest News

Wisconsin Chapter of March for our Lives rally advocates for gun reform
March for our Lives Wisconsin Rally
Juneau County remembers former Judge John Roemer in candlelit vigil
Juneau County remembers former Judge John Roemer in candlelit vigil
Wisconsin Chapter of March for our Lives rally advocates for gun reform
Peter Kraus Fitness opens third gym on Madison’s East Side