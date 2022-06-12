Advertisement

Mayor’s office proclaims June 12 as “Chocolate Shoppe Ice Cream Day” in Madison

Chocolate Shoppe Celebrates 60 Years in Madison
By Marcus Aarsvold
Published: Jun. 12, 2022 at 6:35 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Mayor Satya Rhodes Conway’s office proclaimed June 12 as Chocolate Shoppe Ice Cream Day to honor 60 years of local sweet treat business on Sunday.

The proclamation is named after the Chocolate Shoppe Ice Cream Co. which Nancy and Chuck Deadman opened in 1962

Original owner Nancy also celebrated her 86th birthday on Sunday.

The Deadman’s thanked their customers and family for helping their locally owned business endure for 60 years with a $.60 cone deal and proclamation celebration.

Nancy credits her children for continuing their legacy.

”Just happiness over having our family and friends,” she said. “Our close friends are here that we’ve been together with from little on. It’s wonderful.”

Nancy’s favorite ice cream flavor is turtle.

She said she’s excited to try the new 2022 flavor twist including turtle and Zanzibar chocolate called “Zurtle”.

