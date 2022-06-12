Advertisement

Middleton High School Senior organizes 5K to fight childhood cancer

By Marcus Aarsvold
Published: Jun. 12, 2022 at 6:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Middleton High School senior Divya Goel organized a 5K run/walk to raise money and awareness for children fighting childhood cancer at Elver Park on Sunday.

Goel started helping young people battling severe illness ten years ago, but this is the first time she’s hosted a run.

”I feel like it just helps people talk about childhood cancer more and understand that it’s here,” Goel said. “It’s unfortunate that people are going through it but we’re all here together.”

She said they’ve raised $4,000 of her $10,000 goal.

People can make online donations until June 30.

The money raise goes to the UW Kids Cancer Fund.

