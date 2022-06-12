Advertisement

Minnesota man cited alleged OWI offense with four children in vehicle

(WMTV)
By Kylie Jacobs
Published: Jun. 12, 2022 at 11:51 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 31-year-old Minnesota man was arrested by the Wisconsin State Patrol Waukesha Post early Sunday morning for allegedly operating a motor vehicle under the influence with four children in the vehicle under the age of 16.

This is the 31-year-olds first OWI offense.

According to the news release form the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, around 2 a.m., Troopers with the Wisconsin State Patrol Southeast Region responded to a driving complaints where a white SUV unable to maintain its lane was reported to be headed westbound on I-94. It was also reported that the driver almost struck a guardrail as well as a vehicle.

A trooper located the vehicle near Johnson Creek and initiated a traffic stop west of Hwy 26 in Jefferson County. After observing signs of possible impairment, a standardized sobriety test was conducted. The driver was then arrested for Operating Under the Influence 1st Offense with Passengers Under 16 years of age.

A search of the vehicle recovered an alleged loaded firearm, which was taken into evidence.

The children were released into their mothers custody.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Madison police are on scene and have shut down D’Onofrio Drive to South High Point Road.
Driver arrested after deadly wreck on Madison’s west side
Dane County Sheriff's Office are investigating after a truck driver spotted a deceased person...
Dane Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating death of person found on side of road in Oregon
One dead, three injured after Waterloo UTV crash
State Patrol, June 8 2022
Wisconsin deputy kills person during traffic stop
Holly Marie Clouse went missing in 1981. The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children...
Missing baby found alive more than 40 years after parents found killed in woods

Latest News

One dead following fire in downtown Madison apartment
Poynette wins D3 State Softball
Poynette brings home sixth softball title
Wisconsin Chapter of March for our Lives rally advocates for gun reform
March for our Lives Wisconsin Rally
Juneau County remembers former Judge John Roemer in candlelit vigil