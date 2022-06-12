One dead following fire in downtown Madison apartment

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - One person was found dead after an apartment fire in Downtown Madison Sunday morning, according to the Madison Fire Department.

Around 5:40 a.m., MFD was called to 730 Braxton Place to investigate an odor in the building. Firefighters arrived and searched the building for the source, and found an apartment unit with evidence of fire that had been self-extinguished.

MFD reported that in the routine search of the unit, firefighters found one occupant deceased.

The Madison Fire Department’s Fire Investigation team is investigating the cause and origin of the fire. The Dane County Medical Examines is determining if the death was caused by the fire and it remains under investigation.

The death is not believed to be suspicious.

This is currently an ongoing investigation and no more information is available at this time.

