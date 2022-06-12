Advertisement

Poynette brings home sixth softball title

By Kylie Jacobs
Published: Jun. 12, 2022 at 10:02 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
POYNETTE, Wis. (WMTV) - The Poynette softball team are the WIAA D3 State Softball Champions after defeating New Holstein 5-3.

This is the programs sixth state title, having most recently won state championships in 2018 and 2019. It was also their twelfth state appearance.

The Pumas outhit the Huskies 8-5 and were able to take advantage of four errors made by New Holstein.

Overall, the team went 21-5 for their 2022 season. This sixth championship ties them with Marion and Oakfield for the third-most all-time in WIAA history.

Congrats, Pumas!

