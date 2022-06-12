Poynette brings home sixth softball title
Published: Jun. 12, 2022 at 10:02 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
POYNETTE, Wis. (WMTV) - The Poynette softball team are the WIAA D3 State Softball Champions after defeating New Holstein 5-3.
This is the programs sixth state title, having most recently won state championships in 2018 and 2019. It was also their twelfth state appearance.
The Pumas outhit the Huskies 8-5 and were able to take advantage of four errors made by New Holstein.
Overall, the team went 21-5 for their 2022 season. This sixth championship ties them with Marion and Oakfield for the third-most all-time in WIAA history.
Congrats, Pumas!
