Poynette brings home sixth softball title

POYNETTE, Wis. (WMTV) - The Poynette softball team are the WIAA D3 State Softball Champions after defeating New Holstein 5-3.

This is the programs sixth state title, having most recently won state championships in 2018 and 2019. It was also their twelfth state appearance.

Congratulations to Poynette, the WIAA D3 State Softball Champions! The Pumas defeated New Holstein 5-3 to earn their program's 6th State Title! 🥎🏆 #wiaasb #statechamps pic.twitter.com/ZoXdowyGnH — WIAA State Tournaments (@wiaawistate) June 11, 2022

The Pumas outhit the Huskies 8-5 and were able to take advantage of four errors made by New Holstein.

Overall, the team went 21-5 for their 2022 season. This sixth championship ties them with Marion and Oakfield for the third-most all-time in WIAA history.

Congrats, Pumas!

