World Dairy Expo introduces digital admission passes

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - We’re only four months out from the World Dairy Expo in Madison, and the Expo has introduced the ability to purchase digital admission passes for the event.

Admission is required October 2 though 7 for anyone 12-year-old and older. It includes free parking and access to all events unless noted otherwise in the schedule. Daily and season admission passes are $15 and $40 each, and can be purchased online by visiting the Expo’s website.

World Dairy Expo 2022 will now have a new six day event schedule, featuring a five-day dairy cattle show and a four day trade show. They will start with their youth activities and contests on October 2.

An up-to-date daily schedule can be found here.

