Advertisement

8-year-old wandered alone on busy road after dad left to go drinking, court docs say

Police arrested Misael Deleon, 37, on Saturday night.
Police arrested Misael Deleon, 37, on Saturday night.(Hamilton County Sheriff's Office)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 10:55 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX/Gray News) – An 8-year-old boy was found wandering alone on a busy four-lane road in Ohio on Saturday, seeking help after his father left him home alone to go drinking, court records show.

Delhi Township police wrote in an affidavit that the child told officers that his dad leaves him and his 7-year-old sister home alone “often for a long time to go drink.”

Police arrested Misael Deleon, 37, on Saturday night.

Court records state that Deleon “created a substantial risk to his son, of whom he has custody, by leaving him home alone while going drinking.”

Deleon is being held without bond at the Hamilton County Justice Center on charges including endangering children and driving under an OVI license suspension.

His first court appearance is Monday.

Copyright 2022 WXIX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Madison police are on scene and have shut down D’Onofrio Drive to South High Point Road.
Driver arrested after deadly wreck on Madison’s west side
Dane County Sheriff's Office are investigating after a truck driver spotted a deceased person...
Dane Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating death of person found on side of road in Oregon
One dead, three injured after Waterloo UTV crash
State Patrol, June 8 2022
Wisconsin deputy kills person during traffic stop
Holly Marie Clouse went missing in 1981. The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children...
Missing baby found alive more than 40 years after parents found killed in woods

Latest News

The 6-3 Supreme Court ruling is in keeping with an earlier ruling from the 1970s that said the...
Supreme Court rules against Navajo Nation member prosecuted twice
FILE- In this Nov. 23, 2020, file photo, a Wall Street sign is displayed outside of the New...
Markets tumble worldwide, bear market nears on Wall Street
Actor Amber Heard stands with her lawyers Elaine Bredehoft and Benjamin Rottenborn before the...
Amber Heard says she doesn’t blame jury in Depp libel case
FILE - In this June 3, 2019, file photo, actor Kevin Spacey attends a pretrial hearing at...
Kevin Spacey to face London court on sexual offense charges
Three people were temporarily without a home Nov. 23, 2019 after a dryer fire caused smoke...
Unattended cooking blamed for deadly Madison fire