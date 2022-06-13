Active pattern ahead: storm chances and intense heat

Key Takeaways

Watching the potential for some strong storms this evening

Triple-digit heat indices expected Tuesday afternoon, heat advisory in place

More heat and storm chances on Wednesday

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - After a round of showers and storms through midday today, we’re watching the potential for some additional development through the early evening hours. As a warm front lifts further north towards the state line, it will encounter an unstable environment which could allow some of those storms to become strong or severe. The main threat with any stronger storms this evening would be strong wind gusts close to 70 mph, large hail and heavy downpours.

Temp Conditions Precipitation 6 p.m. 74° ☁ Mainly Cloudy 20% 9 p.m. 71° 🌤 Partly Cloudy 0% 12 a.m. 70° ⛅ Partly Cloudy 0% 3 a.m. 70° 🌤 Mostly Clear 0% 6 a.m. 69° 🌤 Mostly Clear 0%

After the storms tonight, the heat is on for the following days! Another Alert Day for Tuesday as temperatures are expected to reach the mid to upper 90s, with heat indices in the triple digits. The heat continues Wednesday with highs still in the 90s. A heat advisory will be in effect from 11 AM Tuesday through 8 PM Wednesday for all of southern Wisconsin.

We do have an Alert Day for Wednesday as well, for a combination of the heat and with the potential for some stronger storms during the evening hours as a frontal boundary moves through the region. Temperatures will be slightly cooler through the end of the week, remaining in the 80s but with more comfortable dew points in the low 60s and 50s.

