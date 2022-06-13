Advertisement

Active pattern ahead: storm chances and intense heat

3 Alert Days issued for hot and stormy weather
3 Alert Days issued for hot and stormy weather(WMTV NBC15)
By Amanda Morgan
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 2:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Key Takeaways

  • Watching the potential for some strong storms this evening
  • Triple-digit heat indices expected Tuesday afternoon, heat advisory in place
  • More heat and storm chances on Wednesday
Click Here for the WMTV Interactive Radar

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - After a round of showers and storms through midday today, we’re watching the potential for some additional development through the early evening hours. As a warm front lifts further north towards the state line, it will encounter an unstable environment which could allow some of those storms to become strong or severe. The main threat with any stronger storms this evening would be strong wind gusts close to 70 mph, large hail and heavy downpours.

TempConditionsPrecipitation
6 p.m.74°☁ Mainly Cloudy20%
9 p.m.71°🌤 Partly Cloudy0%
12 a.m.70°⛅ Partly Cloudy0%
3 a.m.70°🌤 Mostly Clear0%
6 a.m.69°🌤 Mostly Clear0%

After the storms tonight, the heat is on for the following days! Another Alert Day for Tuesday as temperatures are expected to reach the mid to upper 90s, with heat indices in the triple digits. The heat continues Wednesday with highs still in the 90s. A heat advisory will be in effect from 11 AM Tuesday through 8 PM Wednesday for all of southern Wisconsin.

We do have an Alert Day for Wednesday as well, for a combination of the heat and with the potential for some stronger storms during the evening hours as a frontal boundary moves through the region. Temperatures will be slightly cooler through the end of the week, remaining in the 80s but with more comfortable dew points in the low 60s and 50s.

Download the First Alert Weather App
Download for iPhone & iPads
Download for Android

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Madison police are on scene and have shut down D’Onofrio Drive to South High Point Road.
Driver arrested after deadly wreck on Madison’s west side
Dane County Sheriff's Office are investigating after a truck driver spotted a deceased person...
Dane Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating death of person found on side of road in Oregon
One dead, three injured after Waterloo UTV crash
State Patrol, June 8 2022
Wisconsin deputy kills person during traffic stop
Holly Marie Clouse went missing in 1981. The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children...
Missing baby found alive more than 40 years after parents found killed in woods

Latest News

Three First Alert Weather Days. Strong storms and high heat are expected.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY - Strong to severe thunderstorms possible
First Alert Days
First Alert Days Ahead
Strong/severe storms are possible on Monday; Hot & humid conditions are likely on Tuesday.
Alert Days: Strong storms Monday AM; Hot & Humid Tuesday
Watching for storms & heat this Week