Badgers Joe Krabbenhoft promoted to associate head coach

Wisconsin head coach Greg Gard, right, and assistant coach Joe Krabbenhoft during the second...
Wisconsin head coach Greg Gard, right, and assistant coach Joe Krabbenhoft during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Friday, Nov. 27, 2020, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Andy Manis)(Andy Manis | AP)
By Leah Doherty
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 2:06 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - After seven years as an assistant head coach at Wisconsin, Joe Krabbenhoft has been promoted to associate head coach of the Wisconsin Men’s Basketball program.

Head Coach Greg Gard said that Krabbenhoft’s work ethic and track record make him more than worthy to receive the title and position of associate head coach.

“Joe has been integral to our sustained success as one of the nation’s most consistent programs,” Gard said. “He continues to check every box you could possibly want in a coach, recruiter, teacher and mentor for our student-athletes. He has a superb understanding of who we are, who we need to be, and what and who makes us successful on and off the court at Wisconsin.”

Krabbenhoft played for the Badgers from 2005-2009, and following his playing career he was the video coordinator on Bo Ryan’s staff from 2012-2013. Krabbenhoft came back to Madison in 2016 as an assistant coach after spending three seasons as an assistant at South Dakota State University

“I’m really grateful to Coach Gard and Wisconsin athletic department,” Krabbenhoft said. “Wisconsin means so much to me and it has provided me and my family with so many opportunities. It gave me the chance to play, to earn a degree, a job and a place to call home. I want to continue to pay that forward and enhance the lives of our players and give back to our program, the university and this community.”

