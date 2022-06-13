Cat with container on its head attacks Good Samaritan in Janesville

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Good Samaritan who was just trying to help a trapped cat ended up getting attacked for his efforts. Now, the Janesville Police Department is asking the public to let them know if they see the animal.

According to police, the man saw the cat had a container stuck on its head and he went to remove it. In the process, the cat scratched and bit him. He was able to free the cat, which quickly scampered away.

He reported the incident happened around 7 p.m. on Sunday near Rockport Road and S. Willard Ave. The cat may also have been seen around noon about five blocks away, in the 2700 block of Rockport Road.

Anyone with information is asked to call 608-757-2244.

