Dane Co. Sheriff Office needs tips after rifle shots hit home
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 6:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dane Co. Sheriff’s Office is asking for information on who may have fired the bullets that pierced a home in the Town of Bristol on Friday.
According to the Sheriff’s Office, two rifle rounds struck the house near Happy Valley Road shortly before 1 p.m. that day. No injuries were reported as a result of the gunfire.
Investigators believe someone may have been target shooting near Renk Seed Farm around that time.
They are asking anyone with information about someone out there with a rifle to call the Dane Co. tip line at 608-284-6900.
