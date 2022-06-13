Dane Co. Sheriff Office needs tips after rifle shots hit home

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dane Co. Sheriff’s Office is asking for information on who may have fired the bullets that pierced a home in the Town of Bristol on Friday.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, two rifle rounds struck the house near Happy Valley Road shortly before 1 p.m. that day. No injuries were reported as a result of the gunfire.

Investigators believe someone may have been target shooting near Renk Seed Farm around that time.

They are asking anyone with information about someone out there with a rifle to call the Dane Co. tip line at 608-284-6900.

