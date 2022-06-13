Advertisement

Empty semi-truck blows over on I-39/90/94 during Dane Co. storms

Wisconsin State Patrol responded to a toppled over semi during storms on I-39/90/94 in Dane...
Wisconsin State Patrol responded to a toppled over semi during storms on I-39/90/94 in Dane County.(Wisconsin State Patrol Facebook)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 5:05 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - No one was injured after an empty semi-truck toppled over Monday afternoon on I-39/90/94 in Dane County during severe storms, the Wisconsin State Patrol reports.

Officials alerted the public of the crash around 3:45 p.m., noting the system ramp from I-94 westbound to I-39/90 northbound was closed in Dane County.

The agency expected the closures to last for about two hours. The highway reopened around 5:15 p.m., a WisDOT alert indicated.

On Facebook, Wisconsin State Patrol noted that no one was injured when the truck blew over.

Severe weather happens fast. Thankfully, no one was hurt when an empty semi blew over during the storm this afternoon on...

Posted by Wisconsin State Patrol on Monday, June 13, 2022

