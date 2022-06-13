Empty semi-truck blows over on I-39/90/94 during Dane Co. storms
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 5:05 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - No one was injured after an empty semi-truck toppled over Monday afternoon on I-39/90/94 in Dane County during severe storms, the Wisconsin State Patrol reports.
Officials alerted the public of the crash around 3:45 p.m., noting the system ramp from I-94 westbound to I-39/90 northbound was closed in Dane County.
The agency expected the closures to last for about two hours. The highway reopened around 5:15 p.m., a WisDOT alert indicated.
On Facebook, Wisconsin State Patrol noted that no one was injured when the truck blew over.
