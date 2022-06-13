Advertisement

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY - Strong to severe thunderstorms possible

Hot and humid tomorrow and Wednesday
By Charlie Shortino
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 6:52 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Strong to severe thunderstorms will be possible during the afternoon hours today. These storms could contain strong wind in excess of 70 mph, large hail and even a few tornadoes. A warm front is approaching from the southwest and it will provide the trigger for the development of these storms. There remains some uncertainty on the exact area the storms will impact, but the latest models are indicating a higher probability north of Madison. Highs will be in the upper 70s and lower 80s, though warmer conditions are expected south and west of Madison. Storms will move out late this afternoon and the warm front will push northward.

We will be in the warm sector Tuesday with mostly sunny skies and dangerously hot temperatures. This is also a First Alert Day for expected temperatures in the middle 90s along with heat index values in excess of 100 degrees. Humidity levels will be high and winds light which will increase chances of heat related issues. Temperatures Tuesday night will only drop into the middle 70s keeping heat issues around.

The third First Alert Day will come Wednesday, and this is for a combination of heat and storms. We will likely climb to the lower 90s with heat index values pushing 100 around midday. A cold front moves in during the afternoon and evening with the potential of a line of strong and severe storms. Timing and placement will need to be ironed out over the next few days.

A much calmer pattern moves in for the second half of the week. Mostly sunny skies are expected for the end of the week through the upcoming weekend. Highs will be above normal and into the 80s.

