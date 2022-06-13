Advertisement

Grant Co. K-9 assists with standoff, arrest of wanted suspect

(Source: KAIT-TV)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 2:44 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Grant County K-9 officer assisted with the arrest of a wanted suspect Friday afternoon following a stand-off with authorities.

Platteville Police Department officers were attempting to arrest a suspect around 2 p.m. on the 100 block of North Water Street who was wanted on nine felony warrants- five out of Iowa County and four out of Jo Daviess Co, Illinois.

The 28-year-old Iowa County man ran into the basement of a building and tried to hide in a crawl space, the Grant County Sheriff’s Office stated. The man allegedly refused to come out of the crawl space or follow officials’ requests.

After a half-hour long standoff with officers, the Grant County Sheriff’s Office enlisted the help of K-9 Officer Riggs at the scene.

Once Riggs arrived and his handler delivered orders, the sheriff’s office explained that the suspect surrendered.

Police arrested him for the multiple warrants and for allegedly resisting arrests. He was taken to the Grant County Jail and will eventually be taken to the Iowa County Jail.

No one was injured during the arrest.

