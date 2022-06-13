Gunfire reported on Madison’s north side early Monday morning

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department is investigating after multiple people reported hearing gunfire early Monday morning on the city’s north side.

According to its incident report, the calls started coming around 12:30 a.m., with witnesses telling police that they heard the shots coming from the area near Sherman Ave. and Wheeler Road.

When investigators arrived, they reported finding four shell casings from a .45 caliber gun.

They did not find any damage, nor have they heard any reports of injuries.

