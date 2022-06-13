Advertisement

Investigators working to get access to phone, computer of missing Waupaca Co. man

Authorities are trying to locate Brandon Colligan, 26, who was last seen Friday, June 10, at...
Authorities are trying to locate Brandon Colligan, 26, who was last seen Friday, June 10, at about 9:45 a.m.((Waupaca County Sheriff's Office))
By Nick Viviani
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 1:06 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Investigators are working to gain access to the phone and computer of a missing Waupaca County man.

Brandon Colligan, 26, was last seen Friday, June 10, at about 9:45 a.m. Authorities said he met with a friend in Stevens Point for coffee. He left the coffee shop to get an unknown item and never returned.

Colligan’s vehicle was found at about 9:30 p.m. Friday in the Royalton area. Colligan lives in that area. His phone and wallet were inside the vehicle.

Investigators spoke with the person who had coffee with Colligan. They say nothing appears to have been out of the ordinary during that meeting.

Search and rescue crews, including dive teams and the Waupaca County Drone Team searched the Little Wolf River Saturday and Sunday. Personnel used underwater imagery, but were unable to locate anything related to Colligan’s disappearance.

They also swept the woods near Colligan’s home.

“Members of the Manawa Fire Department and Waupaca County Sheriff’s Office deputies traveled the length of the Little Wolf River from a half mile north of the Highway 54 Royalton bridge to the bridge access point on Ostrander Road. The incident is still under investigation at this time,” reads a statement from the Sheriff’s Office.

There’s no active search happening Monday.

The Sheriff’s Office are looking for help in gaining access to Colligan’s iPhone and Apple computer.

Investigators say they can’t count out foul play or the possibility Colligan left on his own.

Colligan has a passport, but family have been unable to locate it. The Sheriff says they are checking to see if he traveled internationally, perhaps to Canada.

DESCRIPTION

  • White male
  • 5′10″ tall
  • Blue eyes
  • Brown hair
  • Last seen wearing a white short-sleeve dress shirt and blue shorts

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Colligan, contact the Waupaca County Sheriff’s office at 715-258-4466.

