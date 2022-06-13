Advertisement

Lithium-ion battery blamed for Madison house fire

(NBC15)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 2:34 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A lithium-ion battery started “popping, sparking, and smoking” while it was charging, causing a fire at Madison home early Saturday morning, one of its residents told fire investigators.

The man recounted waking up to sounds of the battery catching fire and racing to make sure everyone else in the home on the city’s west side made it to safety. Several of them tried using dry chemical fire extinguishers to put out the flames to no avail, the MFD report continued.

Fleeing the home, they called 911. When firefighters arrived at the house, in the 5200 block of Harbor Court, around 3:40 a.m., they reported seeing smoke coming from the second story window. They got to the room and used a water can to put out the fire and the positive-pressure fans to ventilate the house.

The room where the battery was suffered smoke and fire damage, the MFD’s statement indicated, and no injuries were reported.

A MFD spokesperson stated the battery was for an electric bicycle. litihium-ion batteries are commonly used in many rechargeable devices – including, but not limited to, cell phones, laptops, power tools, and even electric vehicles.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Madison police are on scene and have shut down D’Onofrio Drive to South High Point Road.
Driver arrested after deadly wreck on Madison’s west side
Dane County Sheriff's Office are investigating after a truck driver spotted a deceased person...
Dane Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating death of person found on side of road in Oregon
One dead, three injured after Waterloo UTV crash
State Patrol, June 8 2022
Wisconsin deputy kills person during traffic stop
Holly Marie Clouse went missing in 1981. The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children...
Missing baby found alive more than 40 years after parents found killed in woods

Latest News

Grant Co. K-9 assists with standoff, arrest of wanted suspect
John Clinton Doe
Rock Co. identifies skeletal remains found in 1995
Wisconsin head coach Greg Gard, right, and assistant coach Joe Krabbenhoft during the second...
Badgers Joe Krabbenhoft promoted to associate head coach
Authorities are trying to locate Brandon Colligan, 26, who was last seen Friday, June 10, at...
Investigators working to get access to phone, computer of missing Waupaca Co. man