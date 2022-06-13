Lithium-ion battery blamed for Madison house fire

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A lithium-ion battery started “popping, sparking, and smoking” while it was charging, causing a fire at Madison home early Saturday morning, one of its residents told fire investigators.

The man recounted waking up to sounds of the battery catching fire and racing to make sure everyone else in the home on the city’s west side made it to safety. Several of them tried using dry chemical fire extinguishers to put out the flames to no avail, the MFD report continued.

Fleeing the home, they called 911. When firefighters arrived at the house, in the 5200 block of Harbor Court, around 3:40 a.m., they reported seeing smoke coming from the second story window. They got to the room and used a water can to put out the fire and the positive-pressure fans to ventilate the house.

The room where the battery was suffered smoke and fire damage, the MFD’s statement indicated, and no injuries were reported.

A MFD spokesperson stated the battery was for an electric bicycle. litihium-ion batteries are commonly used in many rechargeable devices – including, but not limited to, cell phones, laptops, power tools, and even electric vehicles.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.