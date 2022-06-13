Advertisement

Madison gas prices inch toward $5

Drivers are paying nearly a dollar more than they were at the beginning of May
Gas prices in Madison hit $4.84 on Monday, June 3, according to the latest GasBuddy report.
Gas prices in Madison hit $4.84 on Monday, June 3, according to the latest GasBuddy report.(WVIR)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 7:25 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The price of gas jumped nearly 15 cents higher over the past week, leaving drivers paying nearly a dollar more than they were at the beginning of May.

Those numbers come from the latest GasBuddy report. The weekly figures show gas beginning to push the five-dollar mark in Wisconsin’s capital – a threshold already eclipsed nationwide. At least one station in Madison has already hit that level.

With prices at $4.84 per gallon, another increase like this week’s would put the citywide average at that point too. On May 2, GasBuddy’s survey of stations put Madison’s average at $3.87 per gallon.

Several factors are converging to push gas prices higher
AAA states that this past week has been unprecedented in gas prices in South Dakota and across...

GasBuddy’s head of petroleum analysis Patrick de Haan pointed out that nearly every state has passed that point. He also found that the increases may decrease in the coming weeks, barring any unexpected jolts.

“Gasoline demand, while rising seasonally, is still well below previous records, but remains impressive with prices in all states at record levels,” he said. “Should the rise in price finally start to slow demand, we could see some breathing room, but for now, it seems like Americans are proving resilient to record highs.”

CityPrice
Milwaukee$5.14
Appleton$4.75
Rockford$5.26

There was a little bit of good news for commercial drivers in GasBuddy’s report. The cost of diesel slipped four cents. Of course, even with that drop, it remains $5.50 per gallon.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Madison police are on scene and have shut down D’Onofrio Drive to South High Point Road.
Driver arrested after deadly wreck on Madison’s west side
Dane County Sheriff's Office are investigating after a truck driver spotted a deceased person...
Dane Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating death of person found on side of road in Oregon
One dead, three injured after Waterloo UTV crash
State Patrol, June 8 2022
Wisconsin deputy kills person during traffic stop
Holly Marie Clouse went missing in 1981. The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children...
Missing baby found alive more than 40 years after parents found killed in woods

Latest News

Generic black cat
Cat with container on its head attacks Good Samaritan in Janesville
Three First Alert Weather Days. Strong storms and high heat are expected.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY - Strong to severe thunderstorms possible
Night to Remember hosted an event that was just that on Sunday at Monona Terrace as hundreds...
Night to Remember celebrates at the Monona Terrace
Madison Police investigating overdose death