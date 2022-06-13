Madison gas prices inch toward $5

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The price of gas jumped nearly 15 cents higher over the past week, leaving drivers paying nearly a dollar more than they were at the beginning of May.

Those numbers come from the latest GasBuddy report. The weekly figures show gas beginning to push the five-dollar mark in Wisconsin’s capital – a threshold already eclipsed nationwide. At least one station in Madison has already hit that level.

With prices at $4.84 per gallon, another increase like this week’s would put the citywide average at that point too. On May 2, GasBuddy’s survey of stations put Madison’s average at $3.87 per gallon.

GasBuddy’s head of petroleum analysis Patrick de Haan pointed out that nearly every state has passed that point. He also found that the increases may decrease in the coming weeks, barring any unexpected jolts.

“Gasoline demand, while rising seasonally, is still well below previous records, but remains impressive with prices in all states at record levels,” he said. “Should the rise in price finally start to slow demand, we could see some breathing room, but for now, it seems like Americans are proving resilient to record highs.”

City Price Milwaukee $5.14 Appleton $4.75 Rockford $5.26

There was a little bit of good news for commercial drivers in GasBuddy’s report. The cost of diesel slipped four cents. Of course, even with that drop, it remains $5.50 per gallon.

