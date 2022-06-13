Advertisement

Madison homicide victim, suspect in domestic relationship

(NBC15)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 4:06 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A person of interest was taken into custody in connection with the killing of a 23-year-old man in Madison over the weekend, the police department reported. In an update Monday, MPD indicated the woman was in custody, but the department did not release her name at this time because it has not referred any allegations against her related to the homicide.

MPD stated any counts against her would not be made until the Dane Co. Medical Examiner’s Office has finished its autopsy of the victim. The autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday, it noted.

The individual, who was not at the scene when officers arrived, was arrested later in the day.

Investigators determined the woman and the victim had been involved in a domestic relationship. According to police, the couple have a child, who was home at the time of the killing. The child was not hurt in the incident and police have contacted child protective services.

MPD previously reported officers responded around 5:30 p.m. to the 5600 block of Black Onyx drive where the found the victim suffering from critical injuries. He was rushed to the hospital where he later died. His name has not been released.

The report stated that the man suffered a chest wound. MPD did not provide details about the injury, only stating that the Medical Examiner’s Office is expected to release that information.

