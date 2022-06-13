Madison man cited for endangering safety after gun accidentally discharged

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Madison man was cited for endangering safety when his gun reportedly discharged and sent a bullet into a neighboring apartment unit on June 9, according to Madison police.

MPD was called to the apartment building on the 600 block of Bear Claw Way around 4:30 p.m. Thursday after learning a man reported hearing a loud bang and located a bullet in his living room.

Officers arrived on the scene and discovered a bullet hole in a wall of his apartment.

No one was injured at the scene, and the mans neighbor reportedly admitted to accidentally firing his firearm while working on it. According to MPD, the neighbor legally owned the firearm involved.

The man with the firearm was cited for endangering the safety of another by way of negligent use of a weapon.

