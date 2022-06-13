Advertisement

Madison man cited for endangering safety after gun accidentally discharged

(NBC15)
By Kylie Jacobs
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 5:55 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Madison man was cited for endangering safety when his gun reportedly discharged and sent a bullet into a neighboring apartment unit on June 9, according to Madison police.

MPD was called to the apartment building on the 600 block of Bear Claw Way around 4:30 p.m. Thursday after learning a man reported hearing a loud bang and located a bullet in his living room.

Officers arrived on the scene and discovered a bullet hole in a wall of his apartment.

No one was injured at the scene, and the mans neighbor reportedly admitted to accidentally firing his firearm while working on it. According to MPD, the neighbor legally owned the firearm involved.

The man with the firearm was cited for endangering the safety of another by way of negligent use of a weapon.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Madison police are on scene and have shut down D’Onofrio Drive to South High Point Road.
Driver arrested after deadly wreck on Madison’s west side
Dane County Sheriff's Office are investigating after a truck driver spotted a deceased person...
Dane Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating death of person found on side of road in Oregon
One dead, three injured after Waterloo UTV crash
State Patrol, June 8 2022
Wisconsin deputy kills person during traffic stop
Holly Marie Clouse went missing in 1981. The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children...
Missing baby found alive more than 40 years after parents found killed in woods

Latest News

MG&E outage map as of 3 p.m. on June 13, 2022.
MG&E: 160 Madison-area outages leave thousands without electricity
Generic gavel
Middleton man to serve over 3 years in federal prison for illegal gun possession
Wisconsin State Patrol responded to a toppled over semi during storms on I-39/90/94 in Dane...
Empty semi-truck blows over on I-39/90/94 during Dane Co. storms
Shards of a roof fall onto vehicles parked along Wright St., in Madison, on Monday, June 13,...
Monday’s storms rip roof from Madison apartment complex; cause extensive damage