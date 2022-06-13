Advertisement

Madison PD investigating if eastside shooting was targeted

Madison Police Department. Wisconsin
Madison Police Department. Wisconsin(NBC15)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 4:04 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Police Department detectives are working to determine if the shooting of a man on the city’s near east side was targeted after he arrived at a local hospital Thursday evening with a gunshot wound.

MPD stated in an incident report that the 23-year-old man was shot as he was going to a gas station near Darbo Drive and North Marquette Street.

According to police, two bystanders saw the victim and took him to a hospital around 5:35 p.m. Thursday.

Detectives are looking for any witnesses to the shooting and investigating if it was targeted.

The report did not provide any information on a potential suspect or suspects.

The department’s Violent Crime Unit is leading the investigation, which is still underway. Anyone with information about the shooting should call Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or submit a tip online.

