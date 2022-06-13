Madison Police investigating overdose death

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Police are investigating after a person was found dead inside a vehicle at Hiestand Park.

Madison police say officers and EMS were dispatched to the Park around 3:45 p.m. this afternoon for an unconscious person in a vehicle. Officers proceeded to break through the window and begin life saving measures.

EMS later advised that the person had been deceased for a few hours following a prescription medication overdose.

Madison Police say there are no threats to the neighborhood as a result of the incident.

