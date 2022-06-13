Advertisement

Middleton man to serve over 3 years in federal prison for illegal gun possession

Generic gavel
Generic gavel(MGN)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 5:40 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Middleton man will serve over three years in federal prison after pleading guilty to being a felon in possession of a weapon, the U.S. Department of Justice announced.

Ramar Brown, 26, was sentenced to 40 months in prison on Friday after pleading guilty to the charge on March 7.

The charge stems back to Oct. 12, 2021, when Fitchburg Police Department had planned to arrest Brown for unrelated investigations and saw him allegedly driving a stolen vehicle.

When officers went up to Brown, the DOJ reports that he got away. Fitchburg police eventually arrested Brown.

The agency noted that during his attempt to get away, Brown threw a bag on the ground. Officers found a Glock 9mm handgun with a 28-round extended magazine inside. The DOJ notes that Brown’s DNA was confirmed to be on the handgun.

U.S. District Judge William Conley stated that the gun being loaded with an extended magazine was an aggravating factor in the charge, as well as that Brown was on state supervision at the time for an armed robbery.

Brown was not supposed to have a firearm at the time due to prior felony convictions, including the armed robbery.

The case was investigated by the Fitchburg Police Dept. and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. 

