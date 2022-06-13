MPD makes new push for tips in 2013 homicide of Madison mother

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Nine years after the killing of a Madison mother of three, police are asking the public to come forward with any information that may help solve the case.

The Madison Police Department reported that Julia Majette was shot after two men, who were strangers to her, came into her home around 7:50 p.m. on June 12, 2013, on the 700 block of North Thompson Drive.

Majette, who was 25 at the time of her death, was killed in the presence of her children, MPD stated.

Anyone with information in this homicide should call Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or leave a tip online.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.