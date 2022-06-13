Night to Remember celebrates at the Monona Terrace

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Night to Remember hosted an event that was just that on Sunday at Monona Terrace as hundreds gathered to celebrate people with disabilities from across the Madison area.

Over 200 attendees and over 300 volunteers, hosts, and personal caregivers came together to make for a prom-like Night to Remember.

“It’s a really fun way to celebrate individuals with disabilities in our community; our community comes together for them with lots of really fun elements tonight,” said Night to Remember executive director Melissa Shutwell.

The festivities began with a red carpet walk for guests, followed by dinner and plenty of dancing. Thanks to sponsors and private donors, the night was free for any kids, teens, and adults who wanted to join. Sara Lawson attended for several years and is assisting this year. Lawson says she looked forward to the night all year long and encourages everyone to volunteer.

“I could hardly go to sleep last night. Over the I’ve been waiting all year for it,” said Lawson. “You gotta be a host and sign up next year and volunteer.”

Night to Remember became a door-to-door Day to Remember event over the past two years. Shutwell says people were ready to get back to an evening affair.

“Our guests were ready to be back after two years of not being able to come, we just have so much excitement that is pent up, and they are ready to let it go on the dance floor and on the red carpet tonight and I think everyone is just really excited,” said Shutwell.

The event started back in 2007.

