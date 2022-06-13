Advertisement

Over 12,000 in Madison without power

MG&E outage map as of 3 p.m. on June 13, 2022.
MG&E outage map as of 3 p.m. on June 13, 2022.(MG&E)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 3:16 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Thousands of people on Madison’s west side were without power early Monday afternoon as severe thunderstorms rolled through the region.

According to MG&E’s outage map, the bulk of its customers who lost electricity lived in a band that stretched from Middleton to the Isthmus, with a few hundred more in Monona also lowing their power. Outage maps counts tend to go by customers, which means the number of people who are left in the dark is usually notably higher.

Alliant’s outage map showed only a few dozen of its customers have lost power so far.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Madison police are on scene and have shut down D’Onofrio Drive to South High Point Road.
Driver arrested after deadly wreck on Madison’s west side
Dane County Sheriff's Office are investigating after a truck driver spotted a deceased person...
Dane Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating death of person found on side of road in Oregon
One dead, three injured after Waterloo UTV crash
State Patrol, June 8 2022
Wisconsin deputy kills person during traffic stop
Holly Marie Clouse went missing in 1981. The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children...
Missing baby found alive more than 40 years after parents found killed in woods

Latest News

Three First Alert Weather Days. Strong storms and high heat are expected.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY - Strong to severe thunderstorms possible
A few scattered showers will be possible during the weekend.
Sunny and Pleasant Today
A rainy Wednesday forecast will be followed by sunshine Thursday.
Showers and Thunderstorms Today
Milder temperatures are expected today with rain returning tomorrow.
Partly Sunny and Milder Today