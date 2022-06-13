Over 12,000 in Madison without power

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Thousands of people on Madison’s west side were without power early Monday afternoon as severe thunderstorms rolled through the region.

According to MG&E’s outage map, the bulk of its customers who lost electricity lived in a band that stretched from Middleton to the Isthmus, with a few hundred more in Monona also lowing their power. Outage maps counts tend to go by customers, which means the number of people who are left in the dark is usually notably higher.

Alliant’s outage map showed only a few dozen of its customers have lost power so far.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.