Rock Co. identifies skeletal remains found in 1995

John Clinton Doe
John Clinton Doe(Rock Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 2:12 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - Nearly 27 years after the skeletal remains were found in a wooded area near Turtle Creek, investigators in Rock County finally know who the individual is. The Sheriff’s Office revealed Monday that thanks to DNA evidence they have positively identified the person.

The individual’s name was not released, however. The Sheriff’s Office stated it would release that information during a news conference on Tuesday.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to the wooded area in Bradford Township after the remains were found. In 2018, the Sheriff’s Office reached out to the DNA Doe Project to see if it could help them identify the body.

Sheriff Troy Knudson credited the members of the project with offering valuable information to help them determine who the individual was. The Sheriff’s Office then turned to the University of North Texas for their assistance.

The Rock and Dane County Medical Examiner’s Offices provided them with samples for more DNA testing and, on May 25, the Sheriff’s Office received the results.

John Clinton Doe

Two years before the Sheriff’s Office reached out to the DNA Doe Project, investigators released to the public a pair of pictures that they hoped would give them leads in identifying remains found in 1995. The images represented what they believed the individual would have looked like.

The Sheriff’s Office said the body of the man, who was dubbed John Clinton Doe, was found in November 2015 along Turtle Creek, near Waite Road and Highway 140, in Bradford Township. The Sheriff’s Office confirmed the individual identified recently is the same person.

The images showed a man in his teens wearing clothes that depict his body type and how he would have dressed. At the time, the lead man on the investigation, Jack Friess, said the purpose of the images was to jog people’s memory.

“The whole idea here is get people thinking about what was going on in the early 90′s in their lives, and do they have connection with this guy at all,” he said in 2016.

NBC15 News will provide an update on Tuesday after the Sheriff’s Office releases more information about the remains.

