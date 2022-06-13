Advertisement

SLIDESHOW: Severe thunderstorms roll through southern Wisconsin on Monday

By Kylie Jacobs
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 4:33 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Severe thunderstorms moved in Southern Wisconsin Monday afternoon, bringing high winds and reported egg size hail in certain areas of the region.

The Severe Thunderstorm Watch for Dane County is expected to last until 9 p.m. However, NBC15 viewers have already been taking unreal shots of the storm and sharing them. Some of the highlights we’ve found so far are in the gallery above - and you can find even more here.

You can submit your weather photos by clicking here.

Caption

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Madison police are on scene and have shut down D’Onofrio Drive to South High Point Road.
Driver arrested after deadly wreck on Madison’s west side
Dane County Sheriff's Office are investigating after a truck driver spotted a deceased person...
Dane Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating death of person found on side of road in Oregon
One dead, three injured after Waterloo UTV crash
State Patrol, June 8 2022
Wisconsin deputy kills person during traffic stop
Holly Marie Clouse went missing in 1981. The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children...
Missing baby found alive more than 40 years after parents found killed in woods

Latest News

A view of the Capitol during the storm
Photos from Severe Thunderstorm Monday
Trenton animal rescue found in alleged violations of crimes against animals
MG&E outage map as of 3 p.m. on June 13, 2022.
Over 17,000 in Madison without power
Madison homicide victim, suspect in domestic relationship