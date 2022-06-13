Advertisement

Thongchai Jaidee wins in Wisconsin, first Champ Thai winner

Thongchai Jaidee, of Thailand, watches his tee shot on the par three third hole during the...
Thongchai Jaidee, of Thailand, watches his tee shot on the par three third hole during the quarter finals at the Match Play Championship golf tournament Friday, Feb. 19, 2010, in Marana, Ariz. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)(Nam Y. Huh | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 12, 2022 at 7:21 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Thongchai Jaidee became the first Thai winner in PGA Tour Champions history Sunday, closing with a 4-under 68 for a one-stroke victory in the American Family Insurance Championship.

A week after playing his way into the event with a 10th-place finish in Iowa, the 52-year-old Thongchai won in his 19th start on the 50-and-over tour. Thongchai rebounded from a bogey on the par-5 16th with a birdie on the par-3 17th and closed with a par. He finished at 14-under 202 at University Ridge. Tom Pernice Jr. was second after a 66.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

