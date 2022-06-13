Advertisement

Trenton animal rescue’s found in alleged violations of crimes against animals

(WALB)
By Kylie Jacobs
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 3:01 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
TRENTON, Wis. (WMTV) - An animal rescue shelter in Trenton received multiple misdemeanor charges after an ongoing investigation revealed the rescue’s owner was in alleged violation of crimes against animals.

On January 13, two Sergeants from Dodge County were sent to investigate an animal complaint at N10006 USH 151 in the Town of Trenton. Previously, agents of the Department of Agriculture Trade and Consumer Protection Division of Animal Health were also there looking into a tip regarding the conditions of the dogs at the Frosty Foster’s Animal Rescue.

During investigation by both of these departments and with aid from the Dodge County District Attorney’s Office, multiple misdemeanor charges of violations of Crimes Against Animals were filed against the animal rescue’s owner on June 13. These charges are:

  • Fail to Provide Proper Food and Drink to Confined Animals
  • Intentionally or Negligently Provide Improper Indoor Animal Shelter – Ventilation
  • Improper Animal Shelter – Space
  • Intentionally Provide Improper Animal Shelter Sanitation Standards

The criminal complaint has been filed with the courts. Due to this continuing to be an open case, the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office will not have any more information about this case available.

