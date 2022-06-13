Unattended cooking blamed for deadly Madison fire

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Investigators with the Madison Fire Department have determined the cause of a deadly fire over the weekend. According to an update Monday morning, they suspect unattended cooking sparked the blaze.

The fire department did not release any other information of the individual who died in the fire, which happened in an apartment in the 700 block of Braxton place, noting that the death was still under investigation by the Dane Co. Medical Examiner’s Office.

According to the fire department’s original report, firefighters responded to the apartment complex around 5:40 a.m. Sunday after receiving a report about a suspicious odor that the caller indicated was likely something burning.

When fire crews arrived, they found the fire had self-extinguished. While searching the apartment, they found the victim’s body.

The fire remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.