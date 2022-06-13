Advertisement

Unattended cooking blamed for deadly Madison fire

Three people were temporarily without a home Nov. 23, 2019 after a dryer fire caused smoke...
Three people were temporarily without a home Nov. 23, 2019 after a dryer fire caused smoke damage, said Madison fire officials.(NBC15)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 11:32 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Investigators with the Madison Fire Department have determined the cause of a deadly fire over the weekend. According to an update Monday morning, they suspect unattended cooking sparked the blaze.

The fire department did not release any other information of the individual who died in the fire, which happened in an apartment in the 700 block of Braxton place, noting that the death was still under investigation by the Dane Co. Medical Examiner’s Office.

According to the fire department’s original report, firefighters responded to the apartment complex around 5:40 a.m. Sunday after receiving a report about a suspicious odor that the caller indicated was likely something burning.

When fire crews arrived, they found the fire had self-extinguished. While searching the apartment, they found the victim’s body.

The fire remains under investigation.

