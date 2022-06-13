With deadline looming, Dane Co. Sheriff to push board supervisors on jail project

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Dane Co. Sheriff Kalvin Barrett, along with County Executive Joe Parisi, is expected to give an update Monday morning on the ongoing jail reconstruction project.

According to a Sheriff’s Office statement announcing the 11 a.m. news conference, they plan to address a coming deadline that the county board needs to meet so they can proceed with the bidding process.

The Sheriff’s Office noted that the resolution needed to move the renovation project forward does not appear on Monday’s board finance committee agenda. It added that three-quarters of the board will need to sign off on the resolution for it to be completed on time.

Last month, Parisi revealed the already pared-down plan would cost the county $10 million more than already increased $165.9 million price tag. Board supervisors had agreed in March to a plan that would see 100 beds and an entire floor shaved off the original project.

In his May 17 update, Parisi told them Tuesday that the design will now cost $175.7 million, which is more than first plan was expected to cost in March when supervisors first upped how much they would spend.

When supervisors debated upping how much would be spent for the project from the original $148 million, they were told moving forward with the original plan would run $170 million. At the time, Parisi cited higher costs for materials and supply chain issues. In his letter, Parisi noted that the project would now cost $190.1 million, or about 28 percent more than initially budgeted.

Parisi told supervisors his office had already drafted a proposal to request the additional approximately $10 million and get the ball rolling with the designers, Mead and Hunt. He described asking them to move forward with the redesign requested by supervisors without knowing if the additional sums were approved would be “imprudent.”

He also gave the supervisors an August 18 deadline to decide whether to approve the increase or make further cuts to the project, so county officials could determine how much the county would need to borrow this fall.

