American Family Field hosting Wisconsin men’s/women’s basketball doubleheader

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - To kickoff the 2022-2023 college basketball season, the University of Wisconsin has announced that they will play in a men’s/women’s doubleheader at American Family Field on Friday, November 11, 2022.

Wisconsin men’s basketball will face Stanford and the UW women’s basketball team will take on Kansas State.

Play Ball! 🏀🙌



Excited to officially announce the "Brew City Battle," a groundbreaking event at American Family Field featuring both the Wisconsin men's and women's basketball teams!



📰 https://t.co/OEJipDQhAD pic.twitter.com/0LBx9bT6Fv — Wisconsin Basketball (@BadgerMBB) June 14, 2022

This will be the first time that a college basketball game will be held at American Family Field, and the first college basketball event staged in a baseball-only park since San Diego played San Diego State at Petco Park in 2015.

“Playing a game at American Family Field has been a vision for quite some time and I am so excited to see it become a reality,” UW Men’s Basketball Coach Greg Gard said. “We want to thank the Brewers and Intersport for their efforts and partnership in bringing this dream to life. We are always looking to play in exciting venues and competitions and the chance to be the first-ever basketball event at the Brewers stadium is going to be an unforgettable experience for both our athletes and fans.”

The court will be positioned across the infield, with center court near the pitcher’s mound. Temporary seating will be installed just beyond second base along with additional field-level seating around the court to provide a premium fan experience.

Rendering of the basketball court at American Family Field for the "Brew City Battle." (UW Athletic Department)

Tickets will go on-sale to the general public on July 26. One ticket is valid for both games, and the event is not part of either the men’s or women’s season ticket packages for the 2022-23 season.

Game times and television designations will be announced at a later date.

The four participating teams will continue to play each other in future years. The Wisconsin women’s team will travel to K-State in 2023, and the UW men’s basketball team will face the Cardinal in a to-be-determined neutral site in California in 2024. Dates for both future games are to be determined.

“We are absolutely thrilled for our team to be competing in the Brew City Battle,” women’s head coach Marisa Moseley said. “This doubleheader with our men’s program is an incredible opportunity for not only our players, but also for our fans to experience Badger basketball in such a unique environment. Being able to play on the home field of the reigning NL Central champions and just down the road from the NBA Champions, sets the stage for a great event. This is an unbelievable platform for girls and women in sports as we celebrate the 50th anniversary of Title IX and we can’t wait to see you all there.”

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.