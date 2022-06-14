Badger volleyball announces 2022 schedule

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The NCAA volleyball schedule is set and the 2022 reigning champion Wisconsin Badgers are looking to defend their title. UW’s schedule includes 28 regular-season matches, 13 of which are against top 25 ranked opponents.

A new season includes new changes for Wisconsin’s home court, the Field House. “We think our fans our going to be pretty excited and fired up for things at home as well,” Head Volleyball Coach Kelly Sheffield said. “The first thing fans will notice is some of the upgrades that have been happening at the Field House over the spring and summer.”

No. 1 ranked Wisconsin will play eight non-conference matches, including four home contests. The Badgers open their home season on September 2 against in-state rival Marquette when they will drop banners for the 2021 NCAA Championship and 2021 Big Ten Conference Championship.

Additionally, the Badgers’ will host a home match on a larger stage. For the first time since the 1998 season, UW will play in the Kohl Center when they host No. 15 Florida on September 16.

See you at the Kohl Center in September. pic.twitter.com/TUVLRiAvKw — Wisconsin Volleyball (@BadgerVB) June 6, 2022

“We are hoping to break the NCAA regular-season attendance record,” Sheffield said. “The record is currently 14,022 which was set on September 6, 2018, when Creighton faced Nebraska at the CHI Health Center Arena in Omaha, Nebraska.

The Big Ten season will open with the rivalry between Wisconsin and Northwestern in the 32nd-annual Steve Lowe Night on Friday, September 23 at the UW Field House. Other important home matches include contests against No. 17 Penn State, No. 2 Nebraska and No. 7 Minnesota. The Badgers final home match of the regular season will be November 12 against Maryland, and UW will end the regular season on the road against No. 11 Ohio State.

“The new season is right around the corner and we are certainly looking forward to getting started,” Sheffield said.

You can view the 2022 upcoming volleyball schedule in it’s entirety here.

