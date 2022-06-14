Advertisement

BBB: Watch out for scammers chasing storm damage

Experts warn out-of-town contractors may try to solicit business in the aftermath of severe weather.
Massive tree fell on our garage, kitchen, bedroom, all the way from front to back of the house,...
Massive tree fell on our garage, kitchen, bedroom, all the way from front to back of the house, took windows with it in East Madison.(Amanda Taylor)
By Gabriella Rusk
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 12:05 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Better Business Bureau is warning homeowners to be on the lookout for “storm chasers.” Experts warn out-of-town contractors may try to solicit business in the aftermath of severe weather.

“It could be roof damage, it could be siding damage, or maybe its flood damage,” said Tiffany Bernhardt Schultz, the Southwest Wisconsin Regional Director for the Better Business Bureau. “You want to be really careful when you do hire a contractor to help you clean up that work.”

Though not all contractors are scammers, some may lack the proper licensing in your area, offer quick fixes, or make big promises they can’t deliver on.

Experts recommend asking contractors for proper licensing and sales permits if you’re dealing with a contractor who may not be a BBB accredited business.

“As a consumer, sometimes it’s hard to know where to look and sometimes it’s hard to know what type of license they need. They may be very upfront and give you all the licensing information so that you can go ahead and look that up,” said Schultz. “However, if a contractor is vague when you’re asking about licensing or you’re asking about insurance, that could be a red flag that they’re not legitimate.”

To view tips from the BBB about hiring a contractor, click HERE.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MG&E outage map as of 3 p.m. on June 13, 2022.
MG&E: 250 Madison-area outages leave thousands without electricity into early Tuesday
Madison police are on scene and have shut down D’Onofrio Drive to South High Point Road.
Driver arrested after deadly wreck on Madison’s west side
Dane County Sheriff's Office are investigating after a truck driver spotted a deceased person...
Dane Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating death of person found on side of road in Oregon
The Wisconsin State Patrol released this picture from May 19, 2022, of a wreck on I-39/90 to...
Dramatic I-39/90 wreck shows dangers of highway crossover lanes
State Patrol, June 8 2022
Wisconsin deputy kills person during traffic stop

Latest News

John Clinton Doe
Rock Co. body found in 1995 identified; name to be released today
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Red Cross to offer places to stay cool as heat indices push past 100°
Janesville Police
Janesville ATM broken into overnight; truck located
File image
Madison suspect retrieved knife from neighbor’s home during argument