Advertisement

BTS members are taking a break from the band

The members of K-Pop supergroup BTS are planning to take a temporary break from the band to...
The members of K-Pop supergroup BTS are planning to take a temporary break from the band to pursue solo projects, they said.(Source: POOL/CNN/file)
By CNN
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 11:55 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - It eventually happens to a lot of bands. One or all members decide to do their own thing.

And that’s the plan for the K-Pop band BTS.

After nine years together, the guys announced this week they’ve decided to take a break - not a break-up - and work on some solo projects.

There’s no timeline on solo releases or when they’d look to start performing together again, so it’s an all-around bummer for fans.

The band say it’s actually a good thing. That time apart will help them be even better when they do get back together.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MG&E outage map as of 3 p.m. on June 13, 2022.
MG&E: 250 Madison-area outages leave thousands without electricity into early Tuesday
Madison police are on scene and have shut down D’Onofrio Drive to South High Point Road.
Driver arrested after deadly wreck on Madison’s west side
Dane County Sheriff's Office are investigating after a truck driver spotted a deceased person...
Dane Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating death of person found on side of road in Oregon
The Wisconsin State Patrol released this picture from May 19, 2022, of a wreck on I-39/90 to...
Dramatic I-39/90 wreck shows dangers of highway crossover lanes
State Patrol, June 8 2022
Wisconsin deputy kills person during traffic stop

Latest News

The COVID-19 Economic Injury Disaster Loan program is expected to be at the center of a...
Clyburn: US failed to stop fraud in COVID-19 loan programs
FILE - Daniil Medvedev, of Russia, reacts after scoring a point against Novak Djokovic, of...
Russian tennis players will be allowed to compete at US Open
FILE - President Joe Biden walks down the steps of Air Force One at Dover Air Force Base, Del.,...
Biden to visit ‘pariah’ Saudi Arabia and Israel next month
Payton Wilkey
10-year-old sells lemonade to help big sister with cancer accomplish bucket list
Rising interest rates, high inflation, the war in Ukraine and a slowdown in China’s economy...
Wall Street slips into a bear market; here’s what that means